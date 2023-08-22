'The Kerala Story' actor Adah Sharma reveals name of her favourite action hero in latest post

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 22, 2023 03:53 PM IST
'Adah Sharma' played the lead role in the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Adah Sharma, who played the lead in the controversial film 'The Kerala Story', has reportedly bagged a role in an international production. Though the actor has not revealed any details about the film yet, there are reports she will play a female superhero in the movie. Now, the actor has shared an Instagram post, revealing the name of her favourite action hero.

'Hanumanji,' quipped the actor, when asked who is her favourite action hero. "Hanumaji's valour combined with his humility, his strength and one pointed devotion, his focus, knowledge! He was a musician par excellence. He has the power to take up any form… From a tiny fly to a mountain size golden body,” she stated. Adah had recently shared a video doing silambam while reciting the Hanuman chalisa which went viral online. Also her most popular scene in ‘1920’, which marked her debut, had the Hanuman chalisa being recited.

The actor has reprised the role of Bhavana Reddy in the recently released Commando series.

'The Kerala Story' directed by Sudipto Sen, had drawn a lot of flak prior to its release as the filmmakers had made unsubstantiated claims regarding forced religious conversion in Kerala.

(With IANS inputs)

