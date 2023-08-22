Vinay Forrt's quirky look steals the show at 'Ramachandra Boss and Co' press meet

Stealing the spotlight at the 'Ramachandra Boss and Co' press meet was none other than Vinay Forrt, who shared the stage with Nivin Pauly. The sight of Vinay, sporting a toothbrush moustache, short but unkempt hair, and glasses, left everyone in amusement, prompting a second glance to confirm his identity. Naturally, this distinctive appearance swiftly gained momentum on social media, turning viral.

Simultaneously, trolls and memes have sprung up, drawing comparisons to characters like Jagathy's Oommen Koshy in 'CID Unnikrishnan BA B.Ed,' Kuthiravattam Pappu in 'Minnaram,' and a memorable scene from 'Oru Parakkum Thalika.' Interestingly, even actor Aju Varghese joined in, giving a nod to the Oommen Koshy comparison. Many sensed that this unique look inadvertently created a buzz around the film.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Vinay himself shed light on the matter, stating, 'This is the look I've adopted for my upcoming untitled project with Maju, the director of 'Appan.' The character and story are intriguing, which is why I'm embracing this look. I might have to maintain this appearance until mid-September'.