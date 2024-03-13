Aattam OTT release: Here's where you can watch Anand Ekarshi's thriller-drama

'Aattam', directed by Anand Ekarshi and starring Vinay Forrt and Zarin Shihab in the lead roles, has garnered significant acclaim following its successful theatrical run and screenings at various international film festivals. The suspense-drama captivated audiences and critics alike, delivering a thrilling experience.

Now, 'Aattam'is set to reach a wider audience as it becomes available for streaming on OTT platforms. Amazon Prime Video is offering the film in Malayalam with English subtitles.

In celebration of its premiere on the OTT platform, director Anand Ekarshi took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He posted a picture of the suspense-thriller and expressed his excitement about its availability on Amazon Prime Video. He wrote, "We at Aattam are absolutely proud and thrilled to announce that Aattam is streaming on Amazon Prime from now. Do watch and do share it with your friends who are yet to watch Aattam. Looking forward to hearing from you all”.