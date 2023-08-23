Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Sanju Sivram trims moustache in Vinay Forrt style as actor's new look inspires memes

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2023 01:08 PM IST
Most of the memes compared Vinay's new look with Jagathy’s Oommen Koshy in ‘CID Unnikrishnan BA BEd,’ among others. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Vinay Forrt has set the internet ablaze with his new, quirky look. The actor's appearance during the press meet of Nivin Pauly's upcoming film 'Ramachandra Boss and Co', inspired several hilarious memes on social media. Now, actor Sanju Sivram has come out in solidarity with Vinay by sporting a similar look. He has also trimmed his moustache in a similar manner.

Most of the memes compared Vinay's new look with Jagathy’s Oommen Koshy in ‘CID Unnikrishnan BA BEd,’ Kuthiravattam Pappu in ‘Minnaram’ and a scene in ‘Oru Parakkum Thalika’. In fact, actor Aju Varghese approved of the Oomen Koshy comparison.

Vinay stole the limelight, sporting a toothbrush moustache, short but unkempt hair and glares, during the 'Ramachandra Boss and Co' press meet. The sight left everyone in amusement, prompting a second glance to confirm his identity.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.