Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor's family on social media amid breakup rumours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2023 12:59 PM IST
This move has sparked curiosity among netizens, leading them to speculate about Malaika and Arjun's relationship status. Photo: Instagram/Arjun Kapoor

Amid swirling breakup rumours involving Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora has taken a step by unfollowing the actor's family members on social media. The actress has reportedly stopped following Arjun's sisters Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor, as well as his father Boney Kapoor and brother Anil Kapoor on Instagram. However, it's worth noting that Malaika is still following Arjun on the platform.

This move has sparked curiosity among netizens, leading them to speculate about Malaika and Arjun's relationship status. A Reddit user expressed surprise at the possible breakup, given the apparent depth of their long-standing affection.

Amidst all this, reports had suggested that post his alleged split with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was romantically linked with Kusha Kapila. However, the actress from 'Masaba Masaba 2' recently used her Instagram channel to dismiss these rumours.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout