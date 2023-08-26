Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor's family on social media amid breakup rumours

Amid swirling breakup rumours involving Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora has taken a step by unfollowing the actor's family members on social media. The actress has reportedly stopped following Arjun's sisters Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor, as well as his father Boney Kapoor and brother Anil Kapoor on Instagram. However, it's worth noting that Malaika is still following Arjun on the platform.

This move has sparked curiosity among netizens, leading them to speculate about Malaika and Arjun's relationship status. A Reddit user expressed surprise at the possible breakup, given the apparent depth of their long-standing affection.

Amidst all this, reports had suggested that post his alleged split with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor was romantically linked with Kusha Kapila. However, the actress from 'Masaba Masaba 2' recently used her Instagram channel to dismiss these rumours.