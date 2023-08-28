Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor step out for lunch together amid breakup rumours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2023 09:36 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Photo: Instagram/Arjun Kapoor

Rumours about the separation of Bollywood's Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been circulating recently. Yet, on Sunday, the couple was seen together, appearing to dispel the breakup speculations.

In a video captured by a paparazzo, the two can be seen enjoying each other’s company as they stepped out for a lunch date. The two were spotted walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai.

While Malaika was seen in an all-white ensemble, Arjun sported a casual look in an all-black T-shirt and pair of jeans. And not to miss the stars’ sunglasses which already made it to Malaika’s Instagram stories before this outing.

Malaika Arora shared a picture of her and beau Arjun Kapoor’s sunglasses kept on the restaurant’s table and captioned it, “Sunny Days r here again (sic)”.

It was reported that Arjun and Malaika have parted ways and Arjun was now dating social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila. However, Kusha, who recently separated from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, denied any such development on her social media.

Malaika and Arjun were rumoured to have ended their relationship after Malaika reportedly unfollowed Arjun's family, including sisters Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, on Instagram.
(With IANS inputs)

