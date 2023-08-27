People said Shane and I were at loggerheads: Pepe

For Pepe, Onam signifies a time for revelry and enjoyment. He reminisced about the festivities back home, where dancing, singing, Mahabali-themed celebrations, and cash-collecting were the norm. These proceeds would suffice for meals, and traditional games like tug-of-war and Onathallu added to the fun. He fondly remembered dressing in new clothes, particularly matching outfits with his wife, a former tradition. His most cherished Onam gift was a cricket bat gifted by his Uncle, a significant gesture considering their past practice of crafting bats from coconut husks.

'RDX' features numerous intense fights, with rumours of a fallout between Pepe and Shane. Pepe dismissed these rumours and expressed his desire to confront the sources, stating, "If I ever meet those people who are writing such nonsense, I would like to beat them up."

In contrast, Shane recalled his Onam experiences mainly from his school days, when he'd don Onam-themed attires. His home memories of the festival are sparse. Addressing the film, he mentioned that most of the issues emerged post-production, and highlighted the stylish fights in 'RDX'.

Both Pepe and Shane emphasized the importance of finding contentment in one's current situation. They expressed gratitude for the recognition their film has garnered, affirming, "We are getting enough recognition from everywhere."