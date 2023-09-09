Asif Ali joins hands with director G Prajesh Sen for 'Houdini - The King of Magic'

Asif Ali, whose upcoming film 'Kasargold' will hit theatres on September 15, has joined hands with filmmaker G Prajesh Sen for his next. The movie 'Houdini - The King of Magic,' went on the floors in Kozhikode last week. The film delves into how magic impacts a young man's life and the conflicts that ensue.

While much of the action unfolds in Kozhikode, the team will also head to Rajasthan for the shoot. Actors from Tamil cinema are also involved in the project.

G Prajesh, who is known for films like 'Captain', 'Vallam' and 'Meri Awas Suno', has also written the script for the film, which is produced by Bollywood director Anand L Rai's production company Color Yellow Productions, in collaboration with Karma Media and Entertainments. The film is presented by Shailesh R Singh and Prajesh Sen Movie Club. Bijibal is the music composer of the film. Bijith Bala is the film's editor while sound design is by Arun Ramavarma. Thyagu Thavanur is the art director, while the visuals are by Noushad Sherif.