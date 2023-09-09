Joe Jonas accused of soliciting explicit pics from ex-Nickelodeon star during his teen years

Singer Joe Jonas is said to have asked for explicit photos from 'Zoey 101' star Alexa Nikolas. These allegations have emerged amidst Joe's divorce from Sophie Turner.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she dropped the bombshell claim on Friday: "I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let's just say he's the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes," reports aceshowbiz.com. Surprisingly, Alexa's claim has backfired.

Many alleged that she only came out with the story now to put the spotlight on herself amid Joe's divorce news.

"Way to make someone else's divorce about yourself… celebs are so opportunistic… goodness," one person reacted in the replies section.

Another snarkily wrote, "So what you're saying is you don't know him and you're coming out of the woodwork saying something weird to make yourself relevant again because he's trending?"

Neither Joe nor his representative has responded to Alexa's allegation. Alexa, however, isn't the first to hint that Joe was sexually active in his teens despite wearing the symbolic jewellery.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on Tuesday after four years of marriage.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, they said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Their first daughter Willa was born in July 2020 and their second daughter, mentioned as D.J. in court documents, was born in July 2022.

(With IANS inputs)