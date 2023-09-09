'You make Mamma and Daada feel like children.' Prithviraj pens sweet note on daughter's 9th birthday

Actor Prithviraj who is a proud father of nine-year-old daughter Alankrita, recently took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday. The actor, in a heartfelt note, shared how his daughter was an incredible human being and how he was so much in awe of her compassion. “Happy birthday baby girl! All of 9 years old..and so many moments of you making Mamma and Daada feel like we are the children and you the parent! We are so much in awe of your compassion, forgiveness and love for everyone and everything around you! So so proud of the incredible little human you’ve become! You are our forever sunshine!,” he wrote.

Prithviraj and Supriya who got married in 2011 welcomed their daughter Alankrita on September 8, 2014. The duo fondly call her Ally. Supriya often keeps fans updated about her daughter's interest in books and art.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is busy with a slew of projects in Mollywood. He plans to share some updates of his upcoming directorial 'Empuraan' in the coming days, while his film 'Aadujeevitham' directed by Blessy is expected to hit theatres in the coming months.