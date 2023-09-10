Malayalam
Prabhas to play Lord Shiva next after 'Adipurush' debacle?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2023 12:32 PM IST
Prabhas is expected to take on a significant role in Manchu Vishnu's upcoming film titled 'Kannappa'. After his portrayal of Lord Ram in 'Adipurush' earlier this year faced criticism from some audiences, there is speculation that he could be cast as Lord Shiva in this new project.

Trade experts Manobala V and Ramesh Bala shared this news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday morning. Additionally, it's been rumoured that Nupur Sanon, the sister of Kriti Sanon, will also have a role in the movie.

Despite the controversies surrounding 'Adipurush' and its underwhelming performance at the box office, it seems Prabhas may be making a strong comeback by taking on the role of Lord Shiva in this upcoming film.

