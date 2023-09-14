Malayalam
'Chak De India' actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 14, 2023 04:45 PM IST
Rio Kapadia
Rio Kapadia. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Rio Kapadia, known for his roles in iconic films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Chak De India, and Mardaani, tragically passed away on September 13, 2023. His final rites are scheduled for September 15th at the Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. Rio, who was 66 years old breathed his last at 12:30 pm on Thursday.

He leaves behind his wife, Maria Farah, and their children, Aman and Veer. A close friend of Kapadia conveyed the sad news with an official statement, stating, "Dear friends, it is with deep sorrow that I must inform you that our beloved friend Rio Kapadia departed at 12:30 pm today."

In addition to his acting career, Rio Kapadia was also a skilled sketch artist, frequently sharing his artistic creations on social media. His sketches included portraits of legendary actors such as Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, and many others.

