Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas split expose gender bias in celebrity breakups

Celebrity breakups continue to captivate Hollywood, maintaining the deep interest of fans. In an era where celebrities openly share their relationships on social media, these splits often feel intimately connected to the lives of fans - the split is akin to witnessing a close friend or family member endure a breakup.

In 2023, Hollywood witnessed numerous celebrity breakups, including the separations of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, and Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. The latest addition to this list is 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas.

However, it is crucial to note a troubling trend that has emerged in recent times: the disproportionate criticism and online harassment that female celebrities endure, often being unjustly blamed for the relationship's demise. This phenomenon, notably evident in the case of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, has seen Sophie labelled as an absent mother who prioritizes partying over her parental responsibilities.

Reports have circulated suggesting that Sophie was spotted at a party while Joe Jonas took on the primary caregiving role for their two daughters. It's a common societal pattern to widely applaud fathers who fulfil their expected responsibilities, often leading to unfair criticism of mothers like Sophie.

A tabloid magazine has even reported an incident captured on one of their home security cameras where Joe allegedly overheard Sophie saying something inappropriate. It's important to remember that these are just reports, and only Joe and Sophie truly understand the intricacies of their relationship. Nonetheless, public opinions run rampant, echoing a similar scenario seen with Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. Rumours claimed that Joe desired children while Sofia sought a more carefree lifestyle, ultimately contributing to their divorce.

The question arises: why are women consistently held to a higher standard of behaviour often deemed by society as acceptable and frequently expected to fulfil the maternal role, while men doing the bare minimum are often deemed sufficient? Just two days before Joe Jonas officially filed for divorce, a tabloid had already reported that the couple was facing significant issues, with Joe shouldering childcare responsibilities for the past three months. This situation garnered a wave of sympathy and support for Joe.

However, one must ponder whether the reaction would be the same if the roles were reversed, and it was Sophie who had been caring for the children. Likely she wouldn't receive the same level of empathy and positivity, simply because, as a mother, she is often expected to fulfil these caregiving responsibilities as the norm.

These cases glaringly highlight the enduring influence of gender in today's society, even in the determination of parenting roles. When a woman prioritizes her career over family responsibilities, whether she's an everyday person or a celebrity, she often becomes the target of public criticism. 'Mom shaming' is an unfortunately familiar phenomenon, but it's especially important during divorce proceedings for people to refrain from offering unsolicited opinions.

These statements and reports underscore that our society still has a considerable distance to cover in addressing gender bias. Nevertheless, it's important to note that Joe Jonas has faced his share of allegations and controversies. Recently, a former 'Nickelodeon' star accused him of soliciting explicit photos during his teenage years. However, many online supporters rallied behind Joe, arguing that the accuser was using his divorce to seek attention. Conversely, when rumours swirled around Sophie, they were quickly accepted as truth without much scrutiny.

These days, it's common to question female actors when they return to the silver screen after marriage and kids, often scrutinizing their commitment to their families. In contrast, male actors typically face fewer inquiries about their marriages and commitments.

(Opinions expressed are personal.)