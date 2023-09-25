Regret and reverence in equal measure: Manju Warrier and Mohanlal reflect on K G George

K G George is widely recognized as one of the most eminent filmmakers in our history. The absence of collaboration between this remarkable director and one of our greatest actors is both astonishing and heartbreaking.

Mohanlal shared his sentiments on social media, saying, "A legendary filmmaker who brought a fresh perspective to Malayalam cinema and introduced us to numerous timeless classics. He bestowed upon us some of the most exceptional films ever made. An irreplaceable genius!"

On the other hand, Manju Warrier expressed her lament in her tribute, stating, "I have often yearned to witness the brilliance of certain legends firsthand. K G George was undoubtedly one such filmmaker. It pains me not to have had the chance to work in any of his films. This remains a personal void in my career. Farewell to a director who elevated Malayalam cinema on the international stage.