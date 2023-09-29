‘Kerala government showed disrespect to K G George’

The Kerala Government humiliated legendary director K G George during his last journey, alleged producer and production controller Shibu G Suseelan. Neither the Culture Minister nor the chairman / secretary of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy paid homage to George, who passed away on Sunday, pointed out Shibu.

“The government showed 100-percent disrespect to George Sir, who had occupied posts such as chairman of the Kerala Film Development Corporation and state film award jury,” he said.

“George Sir’s final journey became a dignified event only thanks to organisations such as FEFKA and MACTA, and not the state government. After George Sir passed away on September 24 morning, it was decided to conduct his funeral on September 26. However, the Culture Minister, chairman or secretary of Kerala Chalachitra Academy and KSFDC chairman did not pay their last respects to him,” said Shibu.

“Did George Sir deserve such disrespect? Was he such a bad director?” he asked. “George Sir created films which could be enjoyed always. He won the national award and J C Daniel Award. He was the founder chairman of MACTA,” said Shibu.

He blamed the government for turning the public display of George’s mortal remains at Ernakulam Town Hall on September 25 into a ‘wreath-laying ceremony’ by some government employees.

“George Sir created everlasting movies between 1975 and 1998. Each one had a different theme. Seven of his films were selected to the Indian Panorama. George Sir told me in 2005 that he could create so many landmark films only with the support of producers who loved good cinema,” said Shibu.

“I was fortunate to produce ’8 ½ Intercuts: Life and Films of K G George’ which was directed by Lijin Jose. It was selected for Indian Panorama in 2017 and also received much recognition,” said Shibu.

He also said that George should have been awarded a Padma Shri. “At least now the state government should initiate steps to digitize George Sir movies to preserve them for posterity so that the coming generations can watch and learn from them. I also request the chief minister and cultural minister to institute an award in George Sir’s name,” he said.