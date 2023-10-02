'Thankyou for coming': A film discussing female orgasms to release on this date

The Bollywood movie 'Thankyou for coming', which will hit theatres on October 6, is expected to discuss female orgasms, a theme that is yet to be explored in commercial cinema in India.

The movie featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Shibani Bedi, discusses sex life of women who sometimes struggle to achieve orgasm. As per the trailer, Bhumi's character is celebrating her 30th birthday, but realises she has not had an orgasm despite being in a relationship.

'Thankyou for coming' is directed by Karan Boolani, while Rhea Kapoor has produced the film. The film truly has some bold statements by the girl gang and some stylish fashion choices, that will surely create an impression among girl fans. The posters and trailer of the film has also generated a lot of discussion on social media. The movie recently premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 202