Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Thankyou for coming': A film discussing female orgasms to release on this date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2023 10:17 AM IST Updated: October 02, 2023 10:30 AM IST
The film features Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Shibani Bedi. Movie posters | Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

The Bollywood movie 'Thankyou for coming', which will hit theatres on October 6, is expected to discuss female orgasms, a theme that is yet to be explored in commercial cinema in India.

The movie featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Shibani Bedi, discusses sex life of women who sometimes struggle to achieve orgasm. As per the trailer, Bhumi's character is celebrating her 30th birthday, but realises she has not had an orgasm despite being in a relationship.

'Thankyou for coming' is directed by Karan Boolani, while Rhea Kapoor has produced the film. The film truly has some bold statements by the girl gang and some stylish fashion choices, that will surely create an impression among girl fans. The posters and trailer of the film has also generated a lot of discussion on social media. The movie recently premiered at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 202

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.