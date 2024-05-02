Prithviraj, Basil-starrer 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' to release on May 16

Vipin Das whose previous film 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' was a superhit at the box office is back with his next 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil', which will hit theatres on May 16. Prithviraj who plays one of the main characters in the movie shared the film's release date on social media with the caption: Bhayam Venda Jagratha Mathi (Don't be afraid, only caution needed).

The makers had released a posters of the film featuring Basil and Anaswara Rajan as bridegroom and bride in January. The film promises to be a laugh riot just like 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', which had also featured Basil Joseph in the lead along with Darshana Rajendran.

'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' is Prithviraj's latest film after the hit survival thriller 'Aadujeevitham', which is being celebrated as the actor's best performance till date. In 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil', he plays Anand, the brother-in-law of Basil's character. The audience are excited to see both the directors share screenspace together. The film also boasts of a star cast, including Yogi Babu, Nikhila Vimal, Rekha Harris, Jagadish, Kottayam Ramesh, Irshad, P P Kunhikrishnan, Siju Sunny among others.