Kamal Haasan returns to host Bigg Boss Tamil 7 with an exciting mix of participants

The 7th season of Bigg Boss Tamil commenced in grand fashion! With 18 contestants hailing from diverse backgrounds, this season, hosted by Kamal Haasan, is poised to deliver excitement with its intriguing mix of participants. Notably, from Kerala, the spotlight shines on Malayalee actor Akshaya Udayakumar, a social media sensation, known for her roles in 'Haya,' 'Love Today,' and 'Siddhi.' Here is the complete list of participants.

1) Cool Suresh: The first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house, Cool Suresh is known for raking up controversies. He got noticed in films like ‘Kaaka Kaaka’, ‘Devathai Kandein,’ and ‘Thiruda Thirudi.’ When he tried comedy in ‘Singam Puli’, that was also appreciated. Suresh's debut as a hero was also much appreciated in ‘Padthavudan Kizhithu Vidavum’. His upcoming release is ‘Chithirame Solladi.’ Cool Suresh who is all set to enter the production business, recently courted controversy when he forcefully garlanded the host during the promotions of ‘Sarakku.’

2) Poornima Ravi: Poornima who hails from Belur is passionate about acting. She quit her IT job to pursue acting and is hoping to get better acting opportunities and popularity through her Bigg Boss stint.

3) Raveena Daha: She gained popularity through Zee Tamil’s Dance Jodi Dance 2.0. Raveena was appreciated for her performances in shows like ‘Poove Poochoodava,’ and ‘Karaykkal Ammayar.’ Though she made her movie debut in ‘Kadha Solla Porom’, it was ‘Rakshasan’ that gave her popularity. She is the female lead in Mohan Govind’s ‘Pizza 3.’ Her character in the second season of ‘Mouna Ragam' continues to be widely discussed.

4) Pradeep Antony: One of the most promising talents among the younger lot, his performances in ‘Aruvi’ and ‘Vazh’ were much appreciated. He was also part of ‘Dada’ directed by former Bigg Boss contestant Kavin.

5) Vinusha Devi: She debuted in ‘N4’. But her claim to fame is the titular role in the Vijay TV serial, ‘Bharathi Kannamma.’

6) Nixon: A singer and lyricist, he is popular among the youngsters. He was also part of the Vijay Antony film, ‘Thimiru Pidichavan’ as well as several music albums including former Big Boss Tamil contestant Mughal Rao’s album.

7) Mani Chandra: A dancer, as well as a pupil of dance master Sandy, he became famous by doing parody videos of Bigg Boss Tamil. His Instagram reels have several followers.

8) Akshaya Udayakumar: Popular on social media she made her debut in ‘Haya.’ She later did ‘Love Today’ and ‘Siddhi.’

9) Aishu: A contestant of Dance v/s Dance, Ootty-based Aishu is also a popular social media star.

10) Vishnu Vijay: He became popular through the Vijay TV show ‘Kana Kanum Kalangal.’ Vishnu has also acted in films like ‘Mapla Singham,’ ‘Ivan Yarendhru Therikiradha’, and ‘Kalari’ and is also part of Tamil serials like ‘Sathya,’ and ‘Idhu Solla Maranna Kadhai.’

11) Maya S Krishna: This model, singer, and theatre actor made her debut in ‘Vanavil Vazhka’, a college musical. She has also acted in ‘Thodari’, ‘Dhruva Nachathiram,’ Magalir Mattum, and ‘Selvar Sundaram.’ Her cameo in ‘Vikram’ was much noticed. She is also part of the Vijay film, ‘Leo.’

12) Sharavana Vikram: He is popular as a Television actor and YouTuber. His performance in the popular television serial ‘Pandian Stores’ has a lot of fans.

13) Yugendran Vasudevan: Singer and actor Yugendran is the son of veteran singer Malaysia Vasudev. He has sung several songs in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Yugendran started as a Mridangam player and did his first solo act at the age of 10. Famous violinist Dr. Balamurali Krishna was on stage when he did his solo performance. He sang the beautiful song, ‘Senthoorave Poove’ in ‘Uzhavan Makan’ composed by Ilayaraja. He was a constant presence on his dad’s stage shows. Yugendran debuted in playback singing with ‘Pollachi Sathayile’ ('Rojavanam'). He has worked with A R Rahman, Ilayaraja, and Yuvan Sankar Raja and has also acted in films and serials.

14) Vichitra: A popular Television actor, she has also acted in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. Her glamourous appearance in Selva’s ‘Thalaivasal’ made her popular. Some of her popular films include, ‘Rasigan,’ ‘Muthu’ and ‘Swayamvaram.’ As for television, Vichitra’s performance was loved in ‘Mami Chinna Mami.’

15) Bava Chelladurai: Writer Bava Chelladurai is another notable face on Big Boss this season. An activist he has been part of several charitable and social works. He has always worked for the betterment of the Dalit community. Bava has also acted in ‘Bhoolokam,’ ‘Joker,’ Navarasa’ and ‘Regina.’

16) Jovika Vijayakumar: She is the daughter of actor and former Big Boss contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar.

17) Ananya S Rao: She gained popularity through the Netflix reality series ‘In Real Love.’ Ananya’s dance reels on Instagram are also widely popular.

18) Vijay Varma: A model and choreographer, he became popular through his performances in dance reality shows like ‘Dance India Dance’ and Jodi No 1. He is also the Big Boss captain during the first week.