Go get your Oscar for '2018': Rajinikanth to Jude Anthany

For Jude Anthany the day cannot get any better. He met Rajinikanth! And what's more, the Thalaivar couldn’t stop gushing about Jude’s '2018'.

“What a film! How did you shoot it? It was incredible. Go get your Oscar. My blessings are with you,” was what Thalaivar told Jude. Jude also thanked Soundarya Rajinikanth for the opportunity.

Jude was in Thiruvananthapuram to meet Rajinikanth who was there to shoot his film ‘Thalaivar 170.’ He was accompanied by the producers of '2018', Venu Kunnappilly and Anto Joseph. This is the first time that Thiruvananthapuram was the location for a Rajini film.

He is in the capital city for the filming of Gnanavel’s upcoming film after ‘Jai Bhim.’ Recently there were some AI-generated stills of Rajinikanth at Kovalam Beach in boxers on social media. Tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 170’, there will be a ten-day shoot at Thiruvananthapuram. They will be shooting at Vellayani Ayurveda College and a house at Shankumukham.

While speaking to the media, Rajini had said that this would be a big-budget entertainer with a social message. This is the first Rajini film to be shot in Thiruvananthapuram. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier are the other stars. The film marks the reunion of Rajini and Amitabh Bachchan after decades. Lyka Productions are producing the film and the music is by Anirudh.