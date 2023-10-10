Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne-starrer 'Kasargold' to stream on OTT on this date

'Kasargold', featuring Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne in the lead, is all set to start streaming on a major OTT platform this week. The movie directed by Mridul Nair is a heist movie that revolves two characters Alby and Faizal who steal gold worth crores of rupees and how they try to escape a relentless gang who pursue them to get it back. Read our review here.

The movie, which is set in Northern Kerala, is bankrolled by Yoodle Films, the production house's third project in Mollywood. They had also produced the Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Padavettu'. Yoodle Films has also collaborated with Asif Ali with 'Kaapa'. ‘Kasargold' is actor-turned-director Mridul Nair's second movie. His debut directorial, 'B-Tech', also featured Asif Ali in the lead role.

Mridul, had previously revealed why he cast Asif Ali in the film. “While thinking of a story, I prefer my protagonist to be relatable. That's the primary reason why Asif came to mind because he brings a grain of truth to every performance of his,” said Mridul Nair, who penned the script along with Sajimon. 'Kasargold', which also features Vinayakan in a prominent role, will start streaming on Netflix from October 13.