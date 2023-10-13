'My parents and I will never forget how kind you have been': Parvathy Thiruvothu remembers PVG

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who played a prominent role in the Rosshan Anddrews directorial 'Notebook', recalls her association with P V Gangadharan, who produced the hit movie. Taking to social media, the 'Uyare' actor wrote about the warmth and compassion shown by the veteran producer who passed away in Kozhikode on Friday. “Ever gentle, ever compassionate. Always under the grace of your warm blessings, my parents and I will never forget how gracious and kind you have always been,” she wrote on Facebook.

Parvathy played Pooja, the ambitious 11th grade student in 'Notebook', the 2006 movie, which was praised for breaking taboos in Malayalam cinema. Rosshan Anddrews said it was Gangadharan, fondly known as PVG, who offered full support for the movie.

Speaking to Onmanorama, the director said, “It is no small thing that PVG sir was willing to back this project, which had all new faces. He was willing to spend a huge sum of money on the project despite this. We held several campaigns with these new faces. Notebook became a star movie, only because of PVG sir,” said Rosshan. The director, whose last work was 'Saturday Night' also added that most of the new faces who debuted in his movie, went on to become well-known actors in the film industry.