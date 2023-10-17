Malayalam film 'Home' praised for unique concept at National Film Awards ceremony

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2023 07:14 PM IST Updated: October 17, 2023 07:16 PM IST
Indrans received special jury mention for his performance in 'Home'.

Actor Indrans who received the special jury mention at the National Film Awards this year was felicitated on Tuesday. At the National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, the movie was praised for its unique concept as it revolved around a 'middle-aged man who was trying to establish a meaningful connection with his son through a smart phone'.

This year, several Mollywood films and artistes received top honours at the National Film Awards. Producer and actor Vijay Babu received the Best Malayalam Film Award for 'Home' on behalf of the team. Shahi Kabir received the national award for Best Screenplay (Original) for the Malayalam survival thriller 'Nayattu', which revolved around a group of policemen who are accused of murder.

Filmmaker Vishnu Mohan accepted the Indira Gandhi award fro Best Debut Film for 'Meppadiyan', while Krishand R K received the award for Best Film on Environment Conservation | Preservation for the movie 'Aavasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt'. Arun Asok and Sonu KP won the Best Audiography award for 'Chavittu', while Adithi Krishnadas received the ward for Best Animation for the short film 'Kandittundu' at the 69th National Awards.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout