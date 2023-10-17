Malayalam film 'Home' praised for unique concept at National Film Awards ceremony

Actor Indrans who received the special jury mention at the National Film Awards this year was felicitated on Tuesday. At the National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, the movie was praised for its unique concept as it revolved around a 'middle-aged man who was trying to establish a meaningful connection with his son through a smart phone'.

This year, several Mollywood films and artistes received top honours at the National Film Awards. Producer and actor Vijay Babu received the Best Malayalam Film Award for 'Home' on behalf of the team. Shahi Kabir received the national award for Best Screenplay (Original) for the Malayalam survival thriller 'Nayattu', which revolved around a group of policemen who are accused of murder.

Filmmaker Vishnu Mohan accepted the Indira Gandhi award fro Best Debut Film for 'Meppadiyan', while Krishand R K received the award for Best Film on Environment Conservation | Preservation for the movie 'Aavasavyuham: The Arbit Documentation of an Amphibian Hunt'. Arun Asok and Sonu KP won the Best Audiography award for 'Chavittu', while Adithi Krishnadas received the ward for Best Animation for the short film 'Kandittundu' at the 69th National Awards.