SRK birthday special: Extended version of 'Jawan' releases on OTT

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 02, 2023 11:17 AM IST Updated: November 02, 2023 02:26 PM IST
The choreographed action sequences and dialogues have received a lot of praise. Photo | Movie poster

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan's' Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions have started streaming on Netflix. The release date was announced just hours before the actor's birthday on November 2. To the delight of his fans, the version released on the OTT platform is an extended one.
"Jawan's journey from script to screen has been nothing short of phenomenal, and I can't wait for fans around the world to watch Jawan with their families. Here's to our labour of love leaving its mark across the globe and to more exciting adventures in the world of cinema," wrote SRK, announcing the news of the release on his social media page.

The movie has received appreciation for its gripping plot, brilliantly choreographed action sequences, dialogues and performances. The flick stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. The Red Chillies Entertainment presentation was produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.
(With IANS inputs)

Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the film
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout