'Bigg Boss' OTT winner Elvish Yadav booked for supplying snake venom, hosting rave parties

Noida police have booked YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for supplying snakes and venom for rave parties, allegedly organised by him. Five people have also been arrested in the incident. The police raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested the five persons based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation. Nine venomous snakes were also recovered during the raids, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul, Titunath, Jaikaran, Narayan and Ravinath. The PFA in the complaint said that Elvish organises rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes. Meanwhile, Elvish has called the accusations baseless and said that he is willing to cooperate with the authorities on the same.

Elvish took to Instagram, where he shared his statement in Hindi: “I woke up to news that Elvish Yadav has been arrested. Elvish Yadav has been caught with drugs etc. These things that are being spread against me. All these accusations against me are baseless. These are all fake. There is not even a single percent of truth in it. I am willing to cooperate with the UP Police.”

He said that if he has even a percentage of involvement, he is ready to take the blame. “I would request UP Police, Honourable Chief Minister and Yogi Adityanath ji that if I am even caught with 1 per cent of involvement then I am ready to take all responsibility on me and I request the media, if you don't have all evidence against me please don't spoil name. I have no links with all the accusations made. If it’s proved then I am ready to take the blame,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)