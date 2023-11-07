Jennifer Aniston ‘struggling most acutely’ after Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston and her fellow 'Friends' cast members were recently spotted at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles, where they gathered for Matthew Perry's funeral. Jennifer Aniston is reportedly devastated by the sudden loss of Matthew Perry, as stated by her friends.

At the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on Friday, October 3, Matthew Perry's funeral service was held, attended by his 'Friends' co-stars and some family members.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, 'Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courtney [Cox] are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely. It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet'.

The source further added, 'She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow'. Matthew Perry's tragic death by apparent drowning occurred on October 28 when he was found deceased in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood just after 4 pm.