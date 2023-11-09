Prabhas back in India after knee surgery, all set for 'Salaar' promotions

Superstar Prabhas was sighted at the airport upon his return from Europe, where it's rumored he underwent knee surgery. In the images and videos that swiftly circulated on social media, Prabhas was clad in a black shirt, jeans, sporting a cap, sunglasses, and a mask, and he was accompanied by his entourage.

With his return to India, Prabhas is gearing up to commence promotions for his forthcoming action flick, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.' Directed by Prashanth Neel, renowned for the 'K.G.F.' franchise, the film's teaser hints at an intense and action-packed cinematic experience.

Produced by Hombale Films, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Earlier, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, the actor’s fans created a record by creating the biggest ever cut out of him. The fans created the colossal cutout of the actor’s poster from the film in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The massive cutout measures 230 ft. in height.

The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, where it will clash with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’.

(With IANS inputs)