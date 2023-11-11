It's too soon: Joe Jonas reacts to Sophie Turner's PDA with British aristocrat

Joe Jonas reportedly responded to recent accounts of his estranged wife Sophie Turner's emerging relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Amid Turner's pending divorce from Jonas, the Game of Thrones star was seen sharing a kiss with Pearson in Paris.

A source close to the couple shared with DailyMail that Joe believes it's 'too soon' for Sophie to be 'passionately kissing another man in public'. The source elaborated, stating, "Granted it feels a little too soon, he has no control over what Sophie does and can only try to figure out the best co-parenting agenda for them both."

Having filed for divorce from Sophie in September, the Jonas Brothers star has reached an interim agreement on the custody of their two daughters. Despite Sophie's apparent quick move forward, Joe is resolute in focusing on his career and caring for his daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

The source underlined, 'What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour he is on with his brothers'. While Joe is open to finding love again, his immediate priorities are 'to get on with the divorce and get on with his life'. The source concluded, 'And if Sophie wants to galivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't want to play those games'.