Tiger 3's blockbuster debut marred by safety scare: Fans ignite firecrackers inside theatre

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2023 03:26 PM IST
Tiger 3 poster. Photo: IMDb

Tiger 3, the much-anticipated film, graced the silver screen this Sunday, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. As the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan's devoted fans eagerly awaited this cinematic treat. However, an incident of fans setting off firecrackers inside a theatre during Salman Khan's entry, captured in a viral video, has sparked safety concerns despite the understandable enthusiasm.

Mohan Theatre in Malegaon is facing legal action as a case has been filed against the establishment. The chaos unfolded when a barrage of firecrackers ignited inside the cinema hall, prompting the crowd to disperse hastily for safety. The incident, including rockets going off, was captured on camera.

Tiger 3 enjoyed a spectacular Bollywood opening on Diwali, grossing an impressive Rs 40 crore on its first day and accumulating Rs 44.50 crore overall. The film achieved an occupancy rate of 41.32%, with the highest recorded at 46.18% during night shows. While the film claimed a significant opening, it fell short of surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's Day 1 collection, a movie that revitalized Bollywood with an impressive Rs 55 crore on its opening day, becoming the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100 crore globally.

