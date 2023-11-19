Does Joe Jonas's latest tattoo allude to Sophie Turner divorce? Netizens think so

Los Angeles: Singer Joe Jonas's recent tattoo inked on his bicep has generated a lot of interest on social media. According to netizens, the singer's latest tattoo, which is a William Stafford quote, alludes to his divorce from actor Sophie Turner. The tattoo is a William Stafford quote inked in simple black lettering. "I have woven a parachute out of everything broken," the quote reads.

Joe also got a tattoo of his daughters Delphine and Willa's birth dates on his chest. It's unclear when Joe went to the tattoo parlour to add the new inks, but he didn't have the new designs when his band performed in Seattle on November 10.

Recently, Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September after four years of marriage, leaving their fans heartbroken. Their split soon turned contentious, with the British actor accusing her estranged husband of withholding their daughters' passports.

Recently, the two decided to opt for a private resolution, following mediation and reached a temporary custody agreement of their daughters in October. They said in a statement at the time, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents."

(With IANS inputs)