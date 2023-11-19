Kajol draws flak for ignoring Shah Rukh Khan in her Men's Day post

Actor Kajol who was last seen in the OTT webseries 'The Trial' posted a heartfelt note on International Men's Day, thanking the men in her life. However, netizens were unhappy with the actor for excluding Shah Rukh Khan's name in the post, though he had been an important part of her success in Bollywood.

The actor also thanked her son and nephews for 'giving men a good name'. Photo: Instagram (@kajol)

Kajol and SRK, who have shared screen space in several iconic movies like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'My Name is Khan' among others, are best friends in real life. Taking to Instagram, Kajol dropped a series of unseen pictures featuring her husband and actor Ajay Devgn, son Yug, nephews Aaman and Danish Devgn, actor and uncle of Kajol- Deb Mukherjee, filmmaker Karan Johar, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and makeup artist Mickey Contractor.

She also extended wishes to the men in blue who are playing against Australia at the World Cup final on Sunday. “To all the men who give Men a good name... And wishing all the luck to our men in blue.”

However, SRK fans who were unhappy with the post, took to the comment section and asked: “Where is Shah Rukh Khan. Isn’t he your best friend since 30 years ago?” Another fan expressed their unhappiness with a sad emoji: "Shah Rukh Khan is not there," she wrote.

(With IANS inputs)