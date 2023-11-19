Trisha, 'Leo' director Lokesh call out Mansoor Ali Khan for rape joke

Actor Trisha and 'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj have called out Mansoor Ali Khan for a sexist remark.

Khan, who acted in Leo starring Vijay and Trisha, made a repulsive remark about the latter while interacting with media persons.

Here is the remark made by Khan: "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shooting in Kashmir."

Trisha took to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express her anger and said "People like him bring a bad name to mankind".

"A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well," Trisha posted.

Soon her director rallied behind her and condemned Khan's behaviour. "Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour," Kanagaraj posted. Khan played a convict on death row in the movie Leo.