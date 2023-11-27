Mansoor Ali Khan to sue Trisha and others for character assassination

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 27, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Mansoor Ali Khan, Trisha, Khushboo. Photo: Instagram

Amidst escalating controversy over his offensive remarks, actor Mansoor Ali Khan faces a demand for an unconditional apology from actress Trisha. In response, Mansoor Ali Khan announced his plan to pursue defamation lawsuits against Trisha Krishnan, NCW member and actor/politician Khushboo Sundar, and megastar Chiranjeevi, merely two days after issuing an apology. However, scepticism surrounds the sincerity of the apology, with many viewing it as sarcastic rather than genuine or heartfelt.

While the public debate continues, Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram to share a cryptic post, seemingly indicating forgiveness for Mansoor Ali Khan. Despite this, an ironic turn of events unfolds as Mansoor decides to file lawsuits, asserting that he has been wronged and his character 'assassinated' in the public eye. Mansoor alleges bizarre charges, claiming that the three personalities in question have defamed him, disturbed public peace for over a week, and even orchestrated a riot-like situation.
Adding a layer to the unfolding drama, Mansoor Ali Khan emphasizes once again that the viral video circulating was manipulated and doctored.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout