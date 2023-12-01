Vignesh Shivan gifts wife Nayanthara this swanky car on her 39th birthday. Details inside

Mumbai: South Indian superstar Nayanthara, who celebrated her 39th birthday recently, is now a proud owner of a Mercedes Maybach. Nayanthara's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan gifted the Maybach on the actor's special day. She took to Instagram to thank her husband for the 'sweetest birthday gift', and also shared photos of the luxury vehicle.

“Welcome home you beauty. My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift; Love you (sic),” she wrote. A video of Nayanthara unveiling her gift and getting surprised has gone viral. In the video, Vignesh Shivan can be seen showering her with forehead kisses and hugs.

The price of the Mercedes Maybach ranges between Rs 2.69 crores to Rs 3.40 crores, approximately. Mercedes Maybach models are quite popular among Indian celebrities. Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurana, Ajay Devgn and Ram Charan are some of the actors who own the luxury vehicle.

Nayanthara, who made her Instagram debut ahead of ‘Jawan’ release, and Vignesh Shivan met while working on the 2015 film, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’, which the latter had helmed. The two had reportedly been dating since, and finally tied the knot on June 9, 2022. The couple also became parents to twin sons Uyir and Ulag in October last year, via surrogacy.

(With IANS inputs)