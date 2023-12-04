Trisha faces social media scrutiny for brief endorsement of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal'

Fearing potential criticism, backlash, and accusations of hypocrisy on social media, actress Trisha swiftly removed a post praising Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'. In the now-deleted Instagram Stories post, she shared a poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, describing it with a single word: "cult! Pppppppaaaaaahhhhhhh." The actress deleted the post moments later, likely in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the film's perceived misogynistic content.

'Animal' has faced widespread criticism for its misogynistic themes, prompting quick reactions from netizens. Trisha's association with the film drew attention due to her involvement in a previous controversy involving actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who made sexist comments about her.

Despite its success at the box office, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, shares similarities with his earlier works by portraying male supremacy. This aspect has garnered disapproval from both critics and viewers, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the film. Trisha's recent headlines stem from Mansoor Ali Khan's misogynistic remarks, where he expressed inappropriate desires regarding her, reminiscent of scenes enacted with other co-stars in the past.