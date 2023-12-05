80% of Indian men are like 'Kabir Singh': Anurag Kashyap defends 'Animal'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' continues its triumphant run at the box office, drawing attention for its commercial success. However, the film has become a focal point of intense debates on social media, primarily revolving around concerns about misogyny and violence depicted in the movie. Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Ranvijay Singh in the movie, portraying a character obsessively devoted to his father, played by Anil Kapoor. Throughout the film, Ranbir's character exhibits a lack of regard for anyone besides his father, often making derogatory comments about his wife.

Amidst this ongoing controversy, director Anurag Kashyap has stepped forward to defend Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In an interview with a prominent media house, Kashyap addressed the backlash against Vanga, acknowledging the heated debate surrounding 'Animal' on social media. He emphasized, 'Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn’t make. People in this country get easily offended with films. They get offended with my films too. But I expect educated people to not get offended at the drop of a hat'.

Addressing the morality debate sparked by the film, Kashyap highlighted that 80 per cent of Indian men are akin to the character Kabir Singh. He drew parallels with a similar discourse during the release of 'Kabir Singh'. Kashyap also claimed that filmmakers possess the right to create any film they desire, underlining the importance of artistic freedom in the industry.