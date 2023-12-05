IFFK 2023: Homage category to shine spotlight on twelve cinematic legends

The 28th International Film Festival of Kerala is gearing up to honour twelve legends in its 'homage' category. This special tribute section will feature eleven remarkable films showcasing the brilliance of renowned artists within the film industry.

The 'homage' category includes the Iranian masterpiece 'A Minor' by Dariush Mehrjui, a recipient of the lifetime achievement award in the 19th edition of IFFK. Sumitra Peries, the first female director from Sri Lanka, will be honoured by screening 'The Tree Goddess.' The festival also pays tribute to Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura, a recipient of the lifetime achievement award of IFFK, by featuring the film 'Cousin Angelica.'

The 'homage' category will also feature international classics such as Ebrahim Golestan's 'Brick and Mirror', Jacques Rozier's 'Adieu Philippine', Terence Davies's 'Distant Voices, Still Lives', and William Friedkin's 'The Exorcist'.

Films by acclaimed directors K.G George and Siddique, as well as performances by veteran actors Innocent and Mamukkoya from the Malayalam film industry, are also included in this category. Noteworthy selections in this lineup include the cult classic 'Yavanika,' paying tribute to K G George, and the evergreen hit 'Ramjirao Speaking,' honouring Siddique and Innocent. Mammukoya will be remembered through the screening of the award-winning movie 'Perumazhakkalam' by Kamal.

The category also features Adoor Gopalakrishnan's 'Vidheyan' as a remembrance to the renowned producer K Ravindranathan Nair, who received the prestigious JC Daniel award for his significant contributions to Malayalam cinema.