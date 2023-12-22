M T Vasudevan Nair is everyone's 'personal' pride: Mohanlal

Actor Mohanlal who honoured legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair recalled his association with the novelist during a session organised as part of the 'MT Kalam Navathi Vandanam' held in Kochi on Friday.

The actor said he first associated with MT through filmmaker IV Sasi's films. "I acted in nearly 12 movies directed and scripted by I V Sasi and MT, respectively. I also had the privilege to act under MT's direction when filmmaker Hariharan could not arrive on the sets of 'Amrutham Gamaya' for a few days. I acted in at least three to four scenes directed by MT. I see this as a privilege bestowed on me. I also had the opportunity to act in 'Olavum Theeravum', which is a short story," he said.

Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal at the 'MT Kalam - Navathi Vandanam' event. Photo: Manorama

Mohanlal also spoke about the preparations he undertook to learn the dialogues for MT Vasudevan Nair's films. "You can change the dialogues of any other films, but not MT's, since those dialogues are essential to understand the essence of what is being conveyed. He once maintained that I was his 'personal' pride and that an actor becomes great when he can exceed expectations.

MT is everyone's 'personal' pride. MT had once come to see me perform 'Karnabharam' when I was in Mumbai. He is someone who does not convey much but responds with a smile. He saw me perform the same play twice, but he never said anything to me. I felt hurt. Once, when I was in Dubai, I got the opportunity to ask him. That's when he told me he liked my performance a lot," said Mohanlal. Actor Siddique moderated the session. During the session, M T Vasudevan Nair said he was indebted to the 'someone unknown' for the extended time that has been bestowed upon him