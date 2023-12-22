Shobhana mesmerises audience with enchanting dance tribute to MT

The 'MT Kalam- Navathi Vandanam' celebrations held in Kochi on Friday was marked by an enthralling performance by noted dancer and actor Shobana.

The danseuse and her troupe mesmerized the crowds with their cultural dance fusion. The dance programme, performed with images of famous temples of Kerala in the backdrop, lasted nearly an hour.

The performance was a befitting tribute to celebrated writer MT Vasudevan Nair whose works have proudly showcased the cultural milieu of the state.

Shobana, who introduced her troupe, also delivered birthday felicitations to MT Vasudevan.

Mridangam artist Anantha Krishnan and flutist Sujith Nair were part of the stage performance.