Shobhana mesmerises audience with enchanting dance tribute to MT

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 22, 2023 08:00 PM IST Updated: December 22, 2023 08:41 PM IST
Shobhana's performance was an enthralling tribute to celebrated writer MT Vasudevan Nair. Photo: Manorama

The 'MT Kalam- Navathi Vandanam' celebrations held in Kochi on Friday was marked by an enthralling performance by noted dancer and actor Shobana.

The danseuse and her troupe mesmerized the crowds with their cultural dance fusion. The dance programme, performed with images of famous temples of Kerala in the backdrop, lasted nearly an hour.

The performance was a befitting tribute to celebrated writer MT Vasudevan Nair whose works have proudly showcased the cultural milieu of the state.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shobana, who introduced her troupe, also delivered birthday felicitations to MT Vasudevan.

Mridangam artist Anantha Krishnan and flutist Sujith Nair were part of the stage performance.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout