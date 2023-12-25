Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally reveal the face of their baby daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared a delightful Christmas surprise with their fans on December 25 by revealing the full face of their daughter Raha. The couple, attending a Christmas brunch at Kunal Kapoor's house, allowed the paparazzi a glimpse of Raha as she peeked at them. Adorned in an adorable Christmas-themed dress and complemented by wine-coloured shoes, Raha added an extra touch of cuteness to the festive occasion.

Previously, on Raha's first birthday on November 6, Alia Bhatt had shared partial glimpses of their baby girl, accompanied by a heartfelt note expressing joy and gratitude. Alia's message resonated with warmth, stating, "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away... There’s nothing to say, only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives... You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger... we love you more than love itself (sic)."

Switching gears to Ranbir Kapoor's professional front, the actor garnered attention throughout December for his latest release, 'Animal.' The film hit the screens on December 1, securing blockbuster success and adding another feather to Ranbir Kapoor's cinematic journey.