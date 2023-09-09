Ayan Mukerji confirms 'Brahmastra' continuation on film's 1st anniversary

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of his film 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji dismissed all speculation about the franchise being cancelled. He confidently affirmed that work is actively underway on the second and third instalments of Brahmastra.

There were rumours doing the rounds that parts two and three of Ayan’s dream project have been shelved. He took to Instagram, where he shared a video comprising scenes from the film and wrote: "On 9th Sept 2022 we introduced you to a world of astras. Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra. Brahmastra part two and three development in progress."

The filmmaker captioned the post: "Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the hard work, and for all the lessons in film-making, and in life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!” ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ was released in 2022 and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

