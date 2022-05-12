Alia-Ranbir-starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' in Disney’s global theatrical release slate!

The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', which is part of the trilogy series by Ayan Mukerji will get a global theatrical release in September. With this, the magnum opus will be the first ever Indian film to make it to Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures’s global theatrical release slate for 2022 which also includes American superhero films Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and 3D sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water.

Whle Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 8, Black Panther is set to release on November 11. Avatar:The Way of Water will release on December 16.

‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva', which will release on September 9, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Produced by Fox Star Studios (owned by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) and Dharma Productions, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The movie was first announced by Karan Johar on October 11, 2017. The makers of the film have denied that Brahmastra will be a superhero fiction, but added that it is a contemporary movie with several ancient elements.

According to the makers, they titled the movie 'Brahmastra' resonates with the ancient wisdom, energies and power. The film wrapped up in Varanasi in May 2022. The makers hope to wind up the triology series within ten years.