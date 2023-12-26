Ram Charan, Upasana celebrate Christmas with six-month-old daughter

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 26, 2023 04:59 PM IST
Upasana, dressed in a captivating red dress, complemented Ram's dapper look in a crisp black shirt. Photo | Instagram (upasanakaminenikonidela)

Mumbai: Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana celebrated this year's Christmas with their six-month-old daughter Klin Kaara. The couple took to Instagram to share photos of the special occasion. In the heart-melting picture, Ram can be seen holding Klin in his arms, gazing at her with pure admiration and love.

Upasana, dressed in a captivating red dress, complemented Ram's dapper look in a crisp black shirt. Klin Kaara stole the show in a plaid Christmas onesie paired with a stylish head wrap. Upasana shared the festive moment on Instagram with the caption, "My Christmas dump. Thank you dearest family for making it so special." The grand Christmas celebration also saw the presence of other prominent figures in the Telugu film industry.

Varun Tej, accompanied by his wife Lavanya Tripathi, Namrata Shirodkar, Sallu Arjun, and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, added to the joyous atmosphere. Several celebrities shared photos of their children as part of the Christmas celebrations. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed their daughter Raha's face for the first time, Nayanthara and Vignesh shared photos of their twins spending some time with their grandmother on the special occasion.

