Influencer Prapti Elizabeth comes out against Krishna Kumar; Ahaana gets furious; calls her act 'third-rate'

Actor Ahaana Krishna has launched a scathing attack on social media influencer Prapti Elizabeth, upset over the latter dragging her family into unwarranted controversies by describing them as 'Israel Supporters.'

Prapti had previously shared a photo of the actor’s family members on her social media page, criticizing her father, actor-turned-politician Krishna Kumar, for his take on the Israel-Palestine issue. In her post, Prapti also claimed that the two daughters of Krishna Kumar had openly supported their father’s stance. “Never thought his kids would support but remember seeing two of them share his post,” wrote Prapti.

Ahaana, however, reacted sharply to this post. “Having a difference in political ideologies with someone is absolutely fine. But dragging their family to display your difference of opinion is disgusting and third-rate, to say the least. The effort you have taken to search for a family picture of ours, just to share a story about something so baseless, really makes me question why I liked you and your content at some point."

“So now, let me speak for myself! Have you seen me express my ideology on the above-mentioned topic? No. So may I ask you Prapti, on what basis have you shared this story? Why did you not bother to spend two minutes to do a fact-check? What’s your intention? Changing the world, defaming someone else, or just seeking attention?"

“I have personally been your well-wisher (you know that). Seeing you stoop so low for a bit of attention is extremely disheartening,” she wrote on her social media handle.

“Someone like you who speaks so much about feminism, equality, humanity, and well-being displaying such behavior is a clear indication of the hypocrisy in you."

“On a daily basis, I do see a very large number of faceless idiots spitting hate on mine, my mother’s, and my sisters’ social media handles because they disagree with my father’s political stand and they don’t have the basic sense to understand that. All of us are different individuals with different opinions."

“But at least they are faceless without an identity and you can look beyond them. But today, if I choose to look beyond you, who has a very clear social responsibility, it will be wrong on my part. I say again, shame! Feel some shame for being exactly the kind of people you often make fun of. Shame on you Prapthi Elizabeth,” Ahaana criticized in her lengthy post.

Prapti Elizabeth, known for her role as Ammu in the movie Jan-E-Man, is popular on social media for her sarcastic take on current affairs through video reels.