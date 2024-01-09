After Krishna Kumar, daughter's 'pigeon' remark sparks controversy

After actor and BJP leader Krishna Kumar's 'rice gruel reference' sparked a controversy on social media, another video related to the issue is going viral. The comments made by Krishna Kumar's daughter Diya Krishna during the family's trip to London have ignited the new controversy. Diya's contentious remark was made while Krishna Kumar was feeding pigeons in a park in London. She said, 'Now that the pigeons are given their feed on the ground, will it cause a controversy? We could have brought a plate from our home. Some people may feel offended by this act.'

Several people on social media have criticized Diya's words. 'See how those who criticized others for raising the issue of servants being served rice gruel in a pit dug on the ground in the past have understood the issue.' Critics argue that even in modern times, the family that exploited the subalterns is not able to see them as fellow human beings. The video is being circulated by excerpting Diya's comment from the vlog.

'BJP leader Krishna Kumar and his family, celebrating New Year in England, appear to be near Buckingham Palace or some other place. They are feeding pigeons. See how they were affected by the criticism of their boast that the family used to serve rice gruel to people in pits dug on the ground. Even today, they are unable to accord the dignity due to human beings to the subalterns who were exploited by his family. The people who ate the rice gruel from the pit are equal to the birds that peck their food in the street! In the arrogance of all social privileges that they have come to acquire, they are again ridiculing those people.'

'There is no such thing as a good Sanghi; there is only Sanghi,' said one of the critical comments.

The initial controversy arose after Krishna Kumar mentioned that when he was young, his family used to dig a pit in the ground and serve rice gruel to labourers who came to work in the family's field, and that when he saw it, he would drool. This comment is in the video posted on the YouTube channel of his wife Sindhu Krishna.