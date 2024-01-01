Mammootty's cinematic brilliance in 2023 and upcoming gems in 2024

Fans of superstar Mammootty were left breathless watching his movies released after the interval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they were in for bigger surprises in 2023. During the year, Mammootty proved his finesse not only as an actor but also as a producer.

In 2022, the veteran actor had won the state award for the best actor yet another time, leaving other superstars and new generation actors far behind. The dream run continued in 2023.

Mammootty occupies an elevated position among the leading actors in India, with blockbuster movies which attract huge crowds to theatres; portrayal of unique characters and the stunning transformations into a hero, antagonist and victim. His socially-relevant roles also gives Mammootty a special place in the Indian film industry.

Even at the age of 72, Mammootty shows a beginner’s enthusiasm towards acting. It is this attitude that enables him to enact diverse roles effortlessly. The highlight of the year 2023 as far as the Malayalam movie is concerned is the impact created by Mammootty in the choice of his characters, his performance on screen and his interventions as a producer.

A Lijo classic

Four movies featuring Mammootty were released in theatres during 2023 and among them ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ helmed by the iconic Lijo Jose Pellissery earned praise from critics and the audience alike. It was screened at the IFFK in 2022 to a full house and won an award.

The film was released in theatres in January 2023 and was a hit. People thronged movie halls to watch Mammootty’s transformation as James and Sundaram.

Moreover, the superstar’s production house Mammootty Kampany co-produced the movie.

Boost for another new director

Throughout his long and glittering career, Mammootty has encouraged debutant directors by signing their movies. When actor Rony David Raj and his cinematographer brother Roby Raj approached Mammootty with a police story, the superstar not only agreed to give them his dates but also to produce the film.

The action thriller movie ‘Kannur Squad’, written by Rony along with Muhammed Shafi and directed by Roby, became a blockbuster, earning over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Mammootty’s performance in the emotional and action scenes garnered much appreciation when the film was streamed on OTT platforms also.

A sensitive theme

Meanwhile, ‘Kaathal – the Core’ was the first collaboration between Mammootty and Jeo Baby, who directed critically-acclaimed films such as ‘The Great Indian Kitchen.’ The movie also witnessed the return of South Indian actress Jyothika to Malayalam after a long time.

‘Kaathal’ saw a sensitive portrayal of queer issues, which was a departure from the Malayalam movies depicting such people in a crude manner. In fact, the film gained enough publicity when an actor of Mammootty’s stature agreed to play the role of a gay man named Mathew Devassy. Mammootty Kampany also took the initiative to produce the movie, which attracted viewers to theatres and was also screened before a fully-occupied hall at IFFK 2023.

In several interviews, Mammootty has stressed that he wishes to be recognized as an actor rather than a star and his movies in 2022 and 2023 reflect this preference. In ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’, ‘Kannur Squad’ and ‘Kaathal’, Mammootty gives life to people who are helpless and even defeated. There is no superhuman aspect to them. At the same time, by choosing such roles and successfully enacting them, Mammootty could promote his brand in a totally different way and make it favourable to total cinema.

Meanwhile, ‘Christopher’, Mammootty’s fourth movie released in 2023, could make no impact either at the box office or among critics, even though it was created by the successful Udayakrishna-B Unnikrishnan team.

In 2024, Mammootty unveils a tempting array of movies set for release, spanning from 'Bramayugam' to 'Bazooka.' The lineup promises an intriguing cinematic journey, following the actor's penchant for out-of-the-box choices that garnered favour in the previous year. As we anticipate Mammootty's movie choices this year, each film presents the actor in distinct looks, with 'Bramayugam' standing out as the most intriguing. Building on the momentum created in 2023, the anticipation mounts as we eagerly await the release of Mammootty's cinematic endeavours in 2024.