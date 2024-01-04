Deepika Padukone opens up about motherhood, plans of starting a family

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 04, 2024 12:07 PM IST
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone. Photo: X/@DeepVeer_FC

In response to a question about her aspirations for motherhood, Deepika Padukone expressed an enthusiastic 'absolutely'. She and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh share a deep love for children, a sentiment she shared during an interview with Vogue. Deepika reflected on her desire to instil the same values in their future children that her parents imparted to her.

Emphasizing the significance of family values, Deepika spoke about her upbringing, stating, “In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded, and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

Despite her busy schedule in recent years, Deepika Padukone has actively pursued her career. In 2023, she played pivotal roles in two major blockbusters. The film 'Pathaan', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, exceeded the Rs 1000 crore mark in collections. Deepika also reunited with Shah Rukh Khan for a special role in 'Jawan'.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout