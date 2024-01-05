Suriya breaks down while paying his respects to late actor Vijayakanth

Actor Suriya, who was unable to attend Vijayakanth's funeral, paid his respects at the DMDK party headquarters where the late actor is laid to rest. Visibly emotional, Suriya spent time at Vijayakanth's grave, breaking down in tears.

Suriya's absence during Vijayakanth's December 29 funeral was due to his commitments to the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Kanguva'. Accompanying him during this visit was actor Karthi.

Suriya's father, Shivakumar, also paid his last respects to Vijayakanth. The two actors had shared the screen in the film 'Periyanna', where Vijayakanth played an extended cameo. Directed by SA Chandrasekar, the film showcased Vijayakanth's generous support, a pattern he previously demonstrated by helping bring more publicity to Suriya through a similar extended cameo in 'Periyanna'.