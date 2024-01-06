Anoop Menon hails 'Kaathal' as a return to Malayalam cinema's golden era, credits Mammootty for it

Mammootty's latest film, 'Kaathal - The Core', has been garnering widespread acclaim since its release, and actor Anoop Menon is the latest to join the chorus of praise. Anoop expressed his admiration for Mammootty, emphasizing that the veteran actor has the unique ability to handle diverse roles with great confidence.

In a thoughtful reflection on the film, Anoop shared his views on the state of Malayalam cinema, noting the commendable efforts of director Jeo Baby and talented writers Adarsh and Paulson. He applauded their ability to resurrect the ethos and elegance reminiscent of legendary filmmakers like K G George, Padmarajan, Lohitadas, Bharathan, and MT in Malayalam cinema. Anoop highlighted the significance of films from that era, stating that they defined the cultural identity before the influence of mindless masala films from Telugu and Bollywood.

Talking about the specifics of 'Kaathal', Anoop praised the trio's handling of a delicate subject, the love story of Mathew and Omana, which transcends the physical realm. He highlighted poignant scenes, such as Mathew gazing at the empty kitchen after Omana's departure, and Omana expressing, "I am fighting for your love too." Anoop lauded the seamless background score and cinematography, underscoring the scene where Mathew and Thankan meet in a square amid a summer rain as one of the most poetic moments in Malayalam cinema.

Expressing gratitude to Mammootty, Anoop acknowledged the actor's pivotal role in the film's success. He credited Mammootty's stardom for enabling director Jeo to reach a larger audience and create such a impactful film. Anoop concluded his heartfelt appreciation with a thank you to Mammootty for his significant contribution to cinema.