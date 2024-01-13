Julia Roberts says she chose not to shed clothes for films in Hollywood

Our Correspondent
Published: January 13, 2024 11:45 AM IST
Julia Roberts has worked in several popular movies. Photo | Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Julia Roberts, who has acted in several popular movies, said she chose not to take off clothes or do racy roles during her decades-long career in Hollywood. During her new cover story with British Vogue, published on Thursday, the actor, 56, revealed the reason, adding that she wanted a 'G-rated' career.

“You know, not to be criticising others’ choices, but for me to not take off my clothes in a movie or be vulnerable in physical ways is a choice that I guess I make for myself,” she explained. “But in effect, I’m choosing not to do something as opposed to choosing to do something.”

The actor also revealed that she may have inherited her firm stance on feminism from distant cousin Gloria Steinem. The actor, however, admitted that the industry has changed completely in present times and seems very different.

“I don’t know if it’s better, because it’s not my experience, but it just seems very different,” she explained. And in a way, it seems so cluttered. There are so many elements to being famous now, it just seems exhausting. There’s more elements, there’s more noise, there’s more outlets, there’s more stuff,” she continued.

