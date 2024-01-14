'HanuMan' makers donate Rs 14 lakh to Ram Mandir Trust. Read details here

Prashanth Varma's superhero movie 'HanuMan' featuring Teja Sajja in the lead is minting money at the box office. Now, the makers have revealed that they have contributed Rs 14 lakh from the ticket sales to the Ram Mandir Trust. Superstar Chiranjeevi had announced that Rs 5 from each ticket sale would be donated to the temple.

According to the director, the film producer is deeply religious and had planned to donate Rs 5 from each ticket sale even if the movie did not do well in theatres. “However, the film is doing good business and the producer hopes to donate at least crores to the temple fund,” said Varma.

A scene from the movie 'HanuMan'. Photo | Imdb

'HanuMan' is the first instalment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri. The movie revolves around a small thief named Hanumanthu who lives with his sister in the village. He comes across a totem and receives some superpowers. When the village, which boasts of a large Hanuman statue, comes under threat, Hanumanthu has to take matters in his own hands. The film's technical segments and VFX effects were well praised. The movie also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles.